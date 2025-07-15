News Sports Liverpool reject €67.5 million Bayern bid for Luis Diaz

Liverpool have rejected a £59 million offer from Bayern Munich for Luis Díaz and insist the Colombian winger is not for sale.

The PA news agency understands the Bundesliga champions' offer of €67.5 million ($78.5 million) was immediately dismissed, in keeping with the club's stance which saw them rebut an approach from Barcelona earlier in the summer.



Diaz is in the last two years of his contract and, while talks have not progressed over a new deal, privately Liverpool insist he remains an important player and interested clubs are being told that.



There is also a long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League in the 28-year-old Colombia international.



Al-Hilal's failed €100 million bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who is two years older, is viewed by some as a benchmark valuation for an elite attacker in the domestic and global market, but regardless there remains no appetite to sell.



Only a few weeks ago Diaz hinted at uncertainty over his future by claiming his representatives were openly discussing his options.



"We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that's normal given the transfer market that's opening," he said last month.



"We're trying to arrange what's best for us."









