Osimhen close to joining Galatasaray on permanent basis from Napoli

Victor Osimhen was absent on Monday as Serie A champions Napoli resumed training, with the Nigeria striker in negotiations to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a permanent basis.

The players "met at the training centre for medical examinations and physical tests. Victor Osimhen was absent and provided a medical certificate," said Napoli in a brief statement.

A key figure in Napoli's 2023 title triumph, Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 26 goals in 30 league games as the Istanbul club claimed their 25th Super Lig crown.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte seemingly does not have the 26-year-old in his plans for his side's Scudetto defence next term, but Napoli will not part with Osimhen for less than EUR75 million ($87.5 million).

Negotiations with Galatasaray, which have been ongoing for several weeks, are still stalling over the terms of payment for the transfer.

Napoli recently recruited Kevin De Bruyne from Premier League club Manchester City, but the 34-year-old Belgian was not among the players who reported to training on Monday.









