BAYERNS MUSIALA MAY UNDERGO SURGERY ON SUSPECTED LEG FRACTURE IN US

Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala may undergo surgery in the U.S. for a suspected leg fracture, potentially preventing his return flight with the team from the Club World Cup on Sunday.

Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala may undergo surgery on a suspected leg fracture in the United States and not fly home with the team on Sunday from the Club World Cup.



Board member for sport Max Eberl said that team doctors were still planning the next steps after Musiala suffered the left leg injury at the end of the first half of Bayern's 2-0 quarter-final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.



An official diagnosis was outstanding but it appears that German international Musiala suffered a fracture when he completely twisted his left leg while in a scramble for the ball against PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and defender Willian Pacho - in which he got hit by the Italian keeper.



Donnarumma had to look away in shock, and players from both teams were also clearly distraught as Musiala was taken off.



"It looks like an ankle injury or some type but I won't make a diagnosis here," coach Vincent Kompany said.



Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer accused Donnarumma of a reckless challenge when he told reporters that "It was a situation where you don't necessarily have to go in like that.



"That's risk-taking, you simply accept the injury to an opponent or team-mate.



Neuer also questioned whether Donnarumma was really moved by Musiala's fate as he added: "I went to him and told him: 'Don't you want to go there? Jamal is lying there, he'll probably stay in hospital, he's got a serious injury. It's simply a matter of respect to go there, wish him well and leave a little apology."



Neuer however also said he didn't believe that Donnarumma had intentially caused the injury, a view shared by Eberl who was however also critical.



"He didn't take much notice of the fact that someone was standing there. I don't want that to be understood as an accusation ..., but of course I take the risk," Eberl said.



Donnarumma later told Musiala via Instagram: "All my prayers and well wishes are with you." PSG coach Luis Enrique also expressed hope that Musiala "recovers well."



Kompany said of the injury: "It was tough. For these guys it is their lives. Jamal lives for the game and came back from a setback. You feel powerless. What gets my blood boiling is not the result but it happened to someone who loves the game so much and is also very important for us."



The injury came in Musiala's first start since he sustained a muscle injury three months ago.



He had missed the rest of the Bundesliga season for the champions, and the Nations League finals for Germany, before returning for the Club World Cup where he had featured as a substitute in previous games.



Another serious injury would be a huge blow for Bayern and for Germany, which has World Cup qualifiers in autumn.



"It is a fact, it has happened. You can't always have everything under control," Kompany said.



Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer said: "It hurts a lot to lose a player like him. You could see in the first half what a fantastic player he is."



Thomas Müller, who played his last match for Bayern after 25 years at the club, was also shocked.



"It is brutally bitter. We are not robots, we have personal relationships. I wish him a good recovery. He is a very important player," Müller said.







