Aid-looter gang leader admits to coordination with Israel in Gaza Strip

The head of a Palestinian armed group, which was accused of aid looting in the Gaza Strip, confirmed Sunday it was coordinating with the Israeli military in an interview with public radio.

Yasser Abu Shabab said his group, known as the Popular Forces, was able to move freely in zones under Israeli military control and communicated their operations beforehand.

"We keep them informed, but we carry out the military actions on our own," he said in an interview with Makan, Israel's Arabic-language public radio broadcaster.

Abu Shabab also said his group had received "logistical and financial support from several parties", without mentioning Israel directly.

"There are things we can't talk about publicly."

Last month, the Israeli authorities admitted to providing support to armed Palestinian groups opposed to Hamas in Gaza, without naming them, though local media reports identified the group in question as Abu Shabab's.

"It is only good, it is saving lives of Israeli soldiers," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time.

Knesset member and ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, however, accused the government of "giving weapons to a group of criminals and felons".

The European Council on Foreign Relations think tank describes Abu Shabab as the head of a criminal gang in the Rafah region of southern Gaza that has been suspected of looting aid trucks.

Abu Shabab did not address the accusation in his radio interview, and stressed that the only goal of his militia was to defeat Hamas and to provide an alternative for governance in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Shabab has drawn the ire of Hamas, which has ruled over the Gaza Strip since 2007. On Wednesday, a Hamas military court gave him 10 days to turn himself in to be tried for treason, among other charges.

On Sunday, a coalition of Palestinian clans accused the Popular Forces of "shamelessly collaborating with the enemy".

"They are rejected by all our people," the coalition said in a statement.

"We will show no mercy to them or to anyone who follows in their footsteps by aiding the occupation. They will be treated as they deserve to be: traitors and collaborators."










