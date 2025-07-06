Netanyahu says he believes Trump can help seal Gaza ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday that he was determined to ensure the return of hostages held in Gaza and to remove the threat of Hamas to Israel.

Speaking on Sunday before boarding his flight to Washington, Netanyahu also said Israeli negotiators heading to ceasefire talks in Qatar have clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire agreement under conditions Israel has accepted.

"I believe the discussion with President Trump can certainly help advance these results," he said.









