Israel continues violations of Syria’s sovereignty, destroys several sites in occupied Golan Heights

The Israeli army said Sunday that it had destroyed military sites in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty.

A military statement claimed that the army's 810th Mountain Brigade destroyed several forward positions of the Syrian army on Jabal al-Sheikh in the occupied Golan Heights.

The military alleged that these sites "posed a direct threat to Israeli army positions" in the Golan Heights.

There has been no immediate comment from the Syrian authorities on the Israeli attack.

Damascus has repeatedly condemned ongoing Israeli violations of Syria's sovereignty and expressed its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement signed with Tel Aviv.

Israel occupied most of the Golan Heights during the 1967 Middle East War and later annexed the territory in a move never recognized by the international community.

Following Assad's fall in late 2024, Israel intensified its air campaign in Syria, targeting military sites, vehicles, and ammunition depots, killing dozens of civilians. It also seized control of the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two sides.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.