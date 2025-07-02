LIVERPOOL REJECT BAYERNS APPROACH FOR LUIS DIAZ

News Sports Liverpool reject Bayern's approach for Luis Diaz

In a key development in the summer transfer window, Liverpool has rejected a formal approach from German giants Bayern Munich for their attacking player, Luis Diaz.

Diaz has emerged as an integral member of Liverpool's Premier League-winning squad and, according to BBC, the club has no intention of selling the forward.



Diaz has a contract with the Reds until June 2027 and an estimated market value of €70 million ($82.3 million).



According to the report, Liverpool also rejected a similar approach from Barcelona earlier this summer.



Bayern are looking for a new attacking player following the departure of Leroy Sané and after they failed to sign Florian Wirtz, who moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool.









