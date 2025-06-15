Tel makes Tottenham move permanent after loan from Bayern

Forward Mathys Tel has signed for Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal after a four-month loan spell at the Premier League team from Bayern Munich, both clubs said on Sunday.

The France Under-21 international has signed a contract at Tottenham until 2031, with media reports saying the deal was worth around 30 million pounds ($41 million).

"Mathys Tel came to FC Bayern as a very young player and mastered his first steps at the top level of European football here," Bayern's head of sport Max Eberl said in a statement.

"He was a popular figure in the squad, who always gave his all for the club and the team. The move to Tottenham has turned out to be the right one for his development."

Tel, 20, joined Bayern from Stade Rennes in 2022 on a four-year deal and extended his contract to 2029 in March last year, scoring 16 goals in 83 appearances for the German club, but struggling to find a place in the starting side.

He joined Tottenham on loan in February, making 20 appearances, and was part of the squad which earned the North London club their first major trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Tel becomes the first signing under new coach Thomas Frank, who was appointed on Thursday to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou.





