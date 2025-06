George Russell led from start to finish to earn Mercedes their first win of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday after a late collision between the two McLarens.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen came second ahead of 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, who picked up his first Formula One podium finish in the second Mercedes.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri took fourth despite a coming together near the end with team-mate Lando Norris, who failed to finish the race as a result.