Bayern Munich demolish Auckland City to kick off Club World Cup campaign

Bayern Munich began their Club World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a ruthless 10-0 demolition of Auckland City on Sunday, as Jamal Musiala marked his return from injury with a brilliant second-half hat-trick in a commanding team display.

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring in the sixth minute, heading home at the far post after a Joshua Kimmich corner.

The Bundesliga champions then took full control with a three-goal burst in as many minutes, as Sacha Boey smashed in a low shot from a Coman pass in the 18th minute for his first goal for Bayern, Michael Olise added a third with a simple tap-in moments later and Coman netted his second in the 21st minute.

Thomas Mueller then made it 5-0 just before the break, volleying in from close range after an Olise assist, and the French winger grabbed his second with a superb curling effort from outside the box.

Substitute Musiala curled a trademark finish into the far corner in the 67th minute, before calmly converting a penalty he earned six minutes later and pouncing on a defensive blunder to score his third in the 84th.

Mueller also completed his double by sealing the rout in the 89th minute, as Bayern recorded the biggest win in the history of men's Club World Cups.







