Al Ahly, Inter Miami tie in Club World Cup opener

Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy tipped aside a high-arching shot by Lionel Messi late in stoppage time and Inter Miami FC and Al Ahly FC played to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday night in Miami Gardens, Fla.

El Shenawy and Al Ahly escaped with the draw after defending three corner kicks by Inter Miami in the final minutes of stoppage time. The tenor of the game changed sharply after the Egyptian club dominated the first half and Inter Miami captured momentum in the second half and stoppage time.

Both clubs earned one point for the draw. They are in the tournament's Group A, which also includes Portuguese club FC Porto and Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Messi nearly scored off a free kick in the 64th minute. He curled a shot toward the near post and it took one skip before zipping just wide and hitting the outside of the net. For a moment, many in the crowd celebrated what they thought was a go-ahead goal for Messi. The shot missed by inches from veering inside the post.

Inter Miami had another prime scoring chance in the 85th minute. Messi lifted a pass toward the front of the net to Fafa Picault, who bounced a header off the turf and over the crossbar.

Messi's final attempt in the sixth minute of stoppage time nearly sent the crowd into a frenzy. He winced after El Shenawy leaped and stretched out his right hand to deflect the ball off the crossbar and out of play.

Inter Miami fended off several scoring opportunities from Al Ahly during the first half.

Al Ahly's best chance came on a penalty shot in the 43rd minute. Trezeguet blasted a rising shot, but Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari perfectly timed a dive to his left for a stellar save.

In the 57th minute, Messi ripped a shot toward the left side of the net but was denied by El Shenawy.

Inter Miami's next contest is Thursday against FC Porto in Atlanta.

Al Ahly will face Palmeiras on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.












