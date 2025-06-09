Man City sign Ait-Nouri from Wolves on five-year deal

Algeria defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has joined Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal ahead of this month's Club World Cup, City announced on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported City paid a fee of around 33.7 million pounds ($45.69 million) to sign the 24-year-old, who had one year left on his Wolves contract.

Ait-Nouri initially joined Wolves on loan from Ligue 1 side Angers in 2020, before making the move permanent the following year. He leaves Wolves after five seasons, having made 157 appearances with 12 goals and 19 assists.

"City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true," Ait-Nouri said.

"I am also so excited about working with and learning from Pep (Guardiola) and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players."

Ait-Nouri showed his quality at both ends of the pitch this past season. Only Fulham's Antonee Robinson made more assists among defenders. He also ranked fourth in both goals and chances created among defenders.

City's director of football Hugo Viana said the club had their eye on Ait-Nouri for "quite some time".

"He already has extensive Premier League experience and has also demonstrated his quality at international level with Algeria," Viana said.

Wolves are now without two of their key players from last season, after Brazil forward Matheus Cunha's transfer to Manchester United on June 1.

City finished third in the 2024-25 Premier League season and only secured a Champions League berth on the final day of the campaign.

Guardiola's side are next in action at the Club World Cup in the United States. They face Wydad AC in their opening game on June 18, before taking on Al-Ain and Juventus in their other Group G fixtures.







