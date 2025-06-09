News Sports Football fan dies in stadium fall as Portugal wins Nations League

A football fan died Sunday during Portugal's Nations League final win against Spain in Munich, UEFA confirmed. Police said the man fell from Allianz Arena's second tier during the final minutes.

DPA SPORTS Published June 09,2025

A football fan died during Portugal's Nations League final win against Spain in Munich on Sunday, the European football body UEFA has confirmed.



Police said a man fell from the second tier of the main stand of Allianz Arena onto the lower tier during the final minutes of the game.



The game continued uninterrupted while medics treated the person.



UEFA said despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person died shortly after midnight (2206 GMT Sunday).



"Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."



Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente began his post match press conference by sharing his condolences.



"Before we begin with the questions, I would like to express my condolences because a fan died in the stands today," de la Fuente said. "My condolences to the family."



Portugal coach Roberto Martínez echoed the sentiments.



"We mourn the loss of the deceased fan. This is extremely sad news," he said.









