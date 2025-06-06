Roma unveil 'right man' Gasperini as new coach

Gian Piero Gasperini was unveiled as the new coach of Italian side Roma on Friday after nine hugely successful years at the helm of Atalanta.

Gasperini, 67, joins Roma on a three-year deal after turning Atalanta into one of Italy's best teams, winning the Europa League last year.

Gasperini said he chose Roma over Juventus because he believed they had everything in place to grow.

"The club convinced me because it is a great challenge. I needed to have a big challenge and to come to an environment with great passion," he said.

"In my opinion, all the conditions are there to achieve this."

He also said his first task would be to win over the fans with an attacking style.

"My commitment and that of the team will be to bring the fans to our side."

The club will want more than just attacking play though.

Roma last qualified for the Champions League in 2018 and they narrowly missed out again as Claudio Ranieri's outfit fell just short this season.

Ranieri stepped down as coach into an advisory role after Roma finished fifth in Serie A. He was on hand to welcome his successor after playing a role in his appointment.

"Gasperini's career is defined by its creative tactics, dedication to hard work, and exceptional player development," Roma said on their website.

"Both ownership and Claudio Ranieri believe Gasperini is the right man for the mission."

Gasperini is a spiky character prone to angry outbursts at journalists and he will have to deal with both an expectant, highly-strung fanbase and an intense media environment in the Italian capital.









