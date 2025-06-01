Man United agree deal for Wolves' forward Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have agreed to sign a deal with Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the two Premier League clubs said on Sunday, with Brazil forward joining on a five-year contract.

United triggered the 26-year-old international's release clause, which was worth around 62.5 million pounds ($84.12 million), a team source said. The Old Trafford club also have the option of extending his contract by a year.

Cunha has scored 33 times and provided 15 assists in 90 appearances for Wolves, with 15 of those goals coming this season.

"Manchester United has reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward's signing is subject to visa and registration," United said in a statement.







