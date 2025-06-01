Humiliated Inter never in the game with PSG - papers

Inter Milan fans will be in no rush to read Sunday's Italian newspapers which all tell the tale of their team's humiliating defeat at the hands of Paris St Germain in Saturday's Champions League final in Munich.

A 5-0 thrashing, a record defeat in a final of Europe's premier club competition, left no room for argument as Luis Enrique's side completely outclassed Simone Inzaghi's team from start to finish.

"Inter Humiliated" was the verdict on the front page of the Corriere della Sera, which added that Inter were never in the match in a "final without a story" after PSG went two goals up after 20 minutes.

The Gazzetta dello Sport went with the simple but effective "Not Like This", which accurately described the nature of Inter's performance in a final where the team which clearly wanted it more went on to earn a convincing win.

It also mentioned how Inter were never in the game, and inside the paper were headlines such as "Inter Overwhelmed" and "Inter Humiliated".

In the Gazzetta's player ratings, PSG's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received the lowest score of his team for the simple fact that 'If they had played without a keeper, PSG would have won anyway'.

While Luis Enrique was given a 10 for planning the perfect match, Inzaghi received a three for what it said was his complete lack of understanding of PSG's game and the "almost embarrassing choice of substitutions".

Inter had hoped to go one better than their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in Istanbul two years ago, but instead suffered the type of loss which will take even longer to recover from.

As for PSG, after a season in which they won every trophy they competed for, their real ambition had always been winning the Champions League and in Munich they did that in style.

In France, L'Equipe carried a headline which no PSG fan will disagree with, "This is Paradise", but for Inter the headlines all speak of a hellish night in Munich as the Italians ended the season without a trophy to show for their efforts.

