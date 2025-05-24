Cannes winner Panahi urges Iranians to unite for 'freedom'

Dissident Iranian director Jafar Panahi urged Iranians to put their differences aside and work for "freedom" as he accepted an award for best film in Cannes on Saturday.

"I believe this is the moment to call on all people, all Iranians, with all their differing opinions, wherever they are in the world -- in Iran or abroad -- to allow me to ask for one thing," Panahi said, according to a translation.

"Let's set aside all problems, all differences. What matters most right now is our country and the freedom of our country."









