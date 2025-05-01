Tour of Türkiye gets enthusiastic support from locals, tourists in Turkish Riviera

In the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, both locals and tourists are showing strong support for the cyclists as they compete for victory on demanding courses.

The enthusiastic support for the cyclists began at the start line and is continuing throughout the race's long, challenging stages in TUR 2025, which is organized under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye.

Among those waiting for the cyclists in the high altitudes of Marmaris was Oznur Gonen, a local who was born and raised in a local village.

Gonen said they have been following the tour for years, as it regularly passes nearby, adding: "Our children's school is very close to the course. They get so excited when they see the cyclists."

She said they have been following the race for many years and that they both work and cheer on the cyclists along the route.

Marina Karakoyun, originally from Belgium but a longtime resident of Türkiye, also followed the Marmaris to Akyaka (Kiran) stage of TUR 2025.

"I follow every race. They used to go through the Bodrum road. They take a different route now, but I still came here. I greet them with flags," she said.

- Race offers dazzling views, cyclists navigate challenging weather

Cyclists aim to complete the stages, surrounded by Türkiye's dazzling natural beauty, including the Turkish Riviera, despite difficult weather conditions.

Stage four of the tour, from Marmaris to Akyaka (Kiran), featured challenging climbs. Along with tough tracks, the weather conditions were unfavorable.

Despite heavy rain and fog, the cyclists struggled to complete the stage. Stage five, Marmaris to Aydin, had to be canceled this year due to the heavy rain.

The cyclists, occasionally escorted by mounted police, pass through historical sites, including ancient cities, as well as natural wonders.

The eight-day race will resume Friday with stage 6, the Selcuk to Selcuk stage.

Wout Poels of XDS Astana currently is leading the general classification with a time of 14 hours, 26 minutes and 30 seconds, taking the "turquoise jersey" from Tibor Del Gross of Team Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Starting in Antalya on Sunday, cyclists have been covering 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) in eight stages, riding through renowned Turkish tourism hotspots including Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme before reaching the finish line in the Aegean city of Izmir next Sunday.