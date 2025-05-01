News Sports Julen Lopetegui appointed Qatar national team coach

Julen Lopetegui appointed Qatar national team coach

Julen Lopetegui, who has previously coached in Spain and the Premier League, has been picked as the new Qatar national team coach. His primary goal is to guide the team to qualification for the upcoming World Cup.

DPA SPORTS Published May 01,2025 Subscribe

Former Spain and Premier League club coach Julen Lopetegui has been appointed Qatar helmsman with the first aim of leading the team to next year's World Cup.



The Qatar FA said on Thursday that Lopetegui has signed a contract until 2027 when the Asian Cup is played in Saudi Arabia. The 58-year-old follows Spanish compatriot Luis García.



Lopetegui's first matches will be World Cup qualifiers in June against Iran and Uzbekistan. The 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar sit fourth in their group and need to finish third or fourth to reach the next qualifying stage.



Lopetegui coached Spain 2016-2018, having to go a few days before the 2018 World Cup in Russia because he was in talks with Real Madrid without the knowledge of the Spanish FA.



He coached Real for a few months before having to go and then was in charge of Sevilla, winning the Europa League in 2020.



Lotetegui moved to England in 2022 to take over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and was last coach at West Ham United where he had to go after less than six months in January.











