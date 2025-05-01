Inter coach Inzaghi banned for one game over 'ultra' links

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu have been handed one-match bans while Inter and city rivals AC Milan have also been fined over their relations with hardcore 'ultra' fans, the Italian soccer association (FIGC) said on Thursday.

The sporting sanctions follow the arrest last September of 19 high-profile "ultras" tied to the two clubs, many of whom are suspected of having links with the 'Ndrangheta mafia group.

The punishments mean that Inzaghi will be missing from the bench and Calhanoglu will be unavailable when Inter host Verona on Saturday. Champions Inter are second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Napoli.

Inter were given a 70,000 euro ($79,000) fine over the case, while AC Milan were fined 30,000 euros.

The sanctions were imposed because of relations with unauthorised fan groups such as Inter's "Curva Nord" and Milan's "Curva Sud", the FIGC said in its ruling.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport said the punishments followed plea-bargaining between those involved and the sporting authorities.

As well as his one-match ban, Calhanoglu must pay a 30,000 euro fine, while Inzaghi was fined 15,000 euros.

Javier Zanetti, who played for Inter for two decades and is now a vice-president of the club, was also among those punished, given a fine of 14,500 euros.



