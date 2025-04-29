Real Madrid defender Rudiger undergoes knee surgery

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has undergone knee surgery, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Spanish media had reported that the 32-year-old German international was considering surgery to fix ongoing knee problems.

"Our player Antonio Rudiger underwent successful surgery today for a partial tear in the external meniscus of his left leg," Real said in a statement. "Ruediger will begin recovery work shortly."

Ruediger was sent off during Saturday's Copa del Rey final for his angry reaction after the referee called a foul for a challenge by Kylian Mbappe moments after Jules Kounde had scored deep into extra time to put Barca ahead.

Ruediger, who apologised for his behaviour, could be suspended for between four and 12 matches.

Real, four points below league leaders Barcelona with five matches left, host Celta Vigo on Sunday.