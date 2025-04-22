Football matches postponed in Italy and Argentina after Pope Francis' death

Pope Francis waves to faithfuls after delivering the Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, 25 December 2013(reissued 21 April 2025). (IHA Photo)

First-division football matches in Italy and Argentina were postponed Monday following the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

In Italy, Serie A officials delayed four matches originally scheduled for Easter Monday. Torino were set to face Udinese, Cagliari were to meet Fiorentina, Genoa were to host Lazio, and Parma were scheduled to play Juventus. These fixtures will now take place Wednesday.

The Italian National Olympic Committee confirmed that all sports events this week would begin with a minute of silence to honor the Pope.

Similarly, in Argentina, three games were postponed to Tuesday: Tigre vs. Belgrano, Argentinos Juniors vs. Barracas Central, and Independiente Rivadavia vs. Aldosivi.

The Argentine Football Association announced a nationwide suspension of all football activities, stating that all Monday's scheduled matches were postponed "as a sign of mourning."

Pope Francis was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Before his papacy in 2013, he served as Archbishop of Buenos Aires and remained a passionate supporter of San Lorenzo, a historic football club in his hometown.

The Pope had been hospitalized in Rome in February with bronchitis, which later developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days and continued his recovery at the Vatican.

The Vatican announced his death earlier Monday from a stroke and cardiac arrest.