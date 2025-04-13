Thunder rest starters, cruise to victory over Pelicans

Aaron Wiggins scored 28 points, Branden Carlson had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed during a 115-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.

Kenrich Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Isaiah Joe scored 17 and Dillon Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds as the NBA-best Thunder (68-14) finished the winningest regular season in franchise history on a four-game winning streak. Oklahoma City dressed just nine players and didn't play any of its starters.

Antonio Reeves scored 20, Jamal Cain had 18, Lester Quinones had 17, Keion Brooks Jr. had 15, Jose Alvarado scored 14 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 10 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pelicans (21-61), who finished their second-worst season in franchise history on a seven-game losing streak. New Orleans dressed just eight players for the third consecutive game.

The Pelicans made just 7 of 38 3-pointers and the Thunder made 9 of 47.

Oklahoma City swept the four-game season series against New Orleans, winning by a combined 79 points.

The Pelicans began the third quarter with a 16-7 run to get within 71-65. Wiggins, Carlson and Jones each made a 3-pointer and Oklahoma City expanded the lead to 90-72 at the end of the period.

The Thunder began the fourth quarter with a 7-2 run that pushed the lead to 97-74.

Wiggins and Jones each made two layups and Oklahoma City raced to an 11-2 lead. The Thunder built the lead to 22 after Jones made another layup, before Cain's 3-pointer trimmed the lead to 38-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Cain and Reeves each had a three-point play and the Pelicans crept within 15, but Carlson had six points during an 8-0 run that gave Oklahoma City a 48-25 lead. Brooks and Cain each had a three-point play and Quinones made a 3-pointer to help New Orleans get within 11.

The Thunder rebuilt the lead to 17 on five occasions before holding a 64-49 halftime lead.







