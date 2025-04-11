Mohamed Salah extends contract with Liverpool through 2027

Egyptian star footballer Mohamed Salah has extended his contract with Liverpool through 2027, the English Premier League side announced on their website Friday.

The 32-year-old star, who had been rumored to be leaving the Reds at the end of the season, said: "Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football."

He added: "I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career."

Salah has helped Liverpool win one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League title, one FA Cup and two League Cups, along with one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.



