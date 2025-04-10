MBAPPES LEGAL TEAM: PSG ACCOUNTS FROZEN AS SALARY DISPUTE ESCALATES

Delphine Verheyden (R), the lawyer of France's forward Kylian Mbappe, and fellow lawyer Lawyer Frederique Cassereau hold a press conference about a financial dispute between Mbappe and his former French club Paris Saint-Germain [AFP]

France soccer captain Kylian Mbappe's legal team have appealed to the French sports minister and UEFA for his former club Paris St Germain to pay him 55 million euros in unpaid wages and said several of the club's accounts had been frozen on Thursday.

"We're going to go on the attack," Delphine Verheyden, Mbappe's lawyer, told a press conference.

The French League ordered PSG to pay the player last year but the French federation ruled that Mbappe's request was inadmissible because of an ongoing procedure in a civil court.

Mbappe's legal team, however, have turned to a Paris court to freeze 55 million euros in PSG's accounts.

"We have protectively seized the accounts of PSG, to the tune of 55 million euros, this morning," Thomas Clay, one of Mbappe's legal experts, said.

PSG were not immediately available to comment.

Mbappe, 26, joined Real Madrid as a free agent from French champions PSG last year.

Another lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, said they had filed a complaint for harassment, claiming PSG put pressure on Mbappe to extend his contract in 2023, one year before it ended.

The Ligue 1 champions, however, argue that Mbappe's contract was "legally amended" and that the forward had reneged on commitments when he left the Paris club to join Real Madrid.

"The case is only indirectly linked with us in terms of possible arrears of payment," a spokesperson for European soccer's governing body UEFA told Reuters on Thursday.

"If a final decision is taken by the French authorities and confirms that there are indeed arrears ... the club would then have to pay the arrears on time or risk non-compliance with financial fair play."







