2028 Olympics in LA to prioritize gender equality

Gender equality will be a key feature of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

For the first time, all team sports will have at least as many women's teams as men's, according to the event's program and athlete quotas.

Of the 10,500 athlete spots, 5,333 are reserved for women and 5,167 for men.

In another first, football-one of the most popular sports at the Summer Games-will feature 16 women's teams, compared to 12 for men.

Full gender parity is also being promoted in boxing, water polo, and mixed events such as archery, athletics, golf, gymnastics and table tennis.

The announcement comes as the US' Trump administration cracks down on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

NEW MEDAL EVENTS



The 2028 Olympics will also expand the number of medal events to 351-22 more than at Paris 2024.

New swimming and rowing competitions are expected to draw fresh interest, while boulder and lead sport climbing will now be contested as separate medal events.

Basketball 3x3, which debuted at Tokyo 2020, will expand from 16 to 24 teams.

Breakdancing, however, will not return for the 2028 games.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles on July 14-30.

Brisbane, Australia is set to host the 2032 edition.