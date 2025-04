Liverpool increasingly confident Salah will sign new deal

Liverpool have made progress on negotiations for a new contract with Mohamed Salah and are increasingly confident an agreement will be reached to extend his stay beyond this season.



The Egypt international's current deal expires in June and his future, and that of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been a subject of debate for months.



However, the PA news agency understands there is increasing optimism within the club that a solution will be found which keeps the 32-year-old at Anfield for the immediate future.



There are claims in Egypt that Salah has told the national team he wants to sit out their June camp in order to be properly rested to start a new season with Liverpool.



Despite some public utterances about this potentially being his last year at Anfield, the forward - currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals - has always made it clear his preferred option was to remain on Merseyside.



On Sunday Van Dijk, another player who is keen to stay, admitted progress had been made in negotiations which had stalled over his new deal and it now appears likely the two senior players are set to extend their stays.



Alexander-Arnold's position remains less certain with speculation continuing to grow about a move to Real Madrid.