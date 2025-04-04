Bucks top 76ers as Giannis posts monster triple-double

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 126-113 on Thursday night behind a dominant triple-double performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Ja Morant's last-second heroics lifted the Memphis Grizzlies past the Miami Heat in a dramatic finish.

Antetokounmpo powered the Bucks with 35 points, 20 assists and 17 rebounds in a sensational all-around display. Brook Lopez added 17 points and Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 16 as Milwaukee cruised past Philadelphia.

Despite the loss, Turkish rising star Adem Bona impressed with a strong performance, scoring 28 points and grabbing six rebounds for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists, while Guerschon Yabusele and Jared Butler added 22 and 14 points, respectively.

- MORANT STUNS HEAT AT THE BUZZER

In Miami, Ja Morant delivered the game-winner at the buzzer to seal a 110-108 win for the Memphis Grizzlies over the Heat. Morant finished with 30 points to lead Memphis, supported by Scotty Pippen Jr. and Desmond Bane, who scored 17 points each.

Miami's Tyler Herro dropped a game-high 35 points, while Bam Adebayo added 26. Rookie big man Kel'el Ware recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, but the Heat could not close it out in the final seconds.