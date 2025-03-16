Fiorentina pile pressure on Motta with 3-0 win over Juventus

Fiorentina romped to a 3-0 home win over Juventus in their Serie A clash on Sunday, heaping further pressure on the visitors' under-fire manager Thiago Motta after his side suffered a second successive heavy defeat.

Juve, following their 4-0 hammering at home by Atalanta last weekend, were two goals down early on in Florence after Robin Gosens put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute and Rolando Mandragora doubled their lead three minutes later.

There was no way back for Juventus when Albert Gudmundsson put Fiorentina 3-0 up eight minutes into the second half and Motta's position will now be under serious threat.

Fiorentina's win lifts them one point ahead of AC Milan into eighth spot on 48 points while Juve are fifth with 52, one point behind fourth-placed Bologna, who leapfrogged Motta's side with a 5-0 thumping of visitors Lazio earlier on Sunday.









