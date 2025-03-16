 Contact Us
News Sports Fiorentina pile pressure on Motta with 3-0 win over Juventus

Fiorentina pile pressure on Motta with 3-0 win over Juventus

Juventus suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, adding to their recent woes and placing manager Thiago Motta under increased pressure after a second consecutive heavy loss.

Reuters SPORTS
Published March 16,2025
Subscribe
FIORENTINA PILE PRESSURE ON MOTTA WITH 3-0 WIN OVER JUVENTUS

Fiorentina romped to a 3-0 home win over Juventus in their Serie A clash on Sunday, heaping further pressure on the visitors' under-fire manager Thiago Motta after his side suffered a second successive heavy defeat.

Juve, following their 4-0 hammering at home by Atalanta last weekend, were two goals down early on in Florence after Robin Gosens put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute and Rolando Mandragora doubled their lead three minutes later.

There was no way back for Juventus when Albert Gudmundsson put Fiorentina 3-0 up eight minutes into the second half and Motta's position will now be under serious threat.

Fiorentina's win lifts them one point ahead of AC Milan into eighth spot on 48 points while Juve are fifth with 52, one point behind fourth-placed Bologna, who leapfrogged Motta's side with a 5-0 thumping of visitors Lazio earlier on Sunday.