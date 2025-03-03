Late Pedro penalty earns Lazio 2-1 win over 10-man Milan at hostile San Siro

An added time penalty earned Lazio a 2-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday, where the hosts had equalised despite going down to 10-men and endured a hostile atmosphere from their own fans protesting the club owners.

Milan are ninth in the standings on 41 points, having been overtaken by AS Roma who beat Como 2-1 earlier on Sunday, while Lazio moved into fourth place on 50 points, one ahead of Juventus who host Hellas Verona on Monday.

The game began under a subdued atmosphere, with the Milan Curva Sud ultras leaving their sector empty until the 15th minute in protest against the owner Gerry Cardinale, along with the manager and players in a disappointing season.

The home fans missed little from their own side as it was all Lazio in the early stages.

Boulaye Dia was sent through by Nicolo Rovella one-on-one with the keeper but Mike Maignan was quick off his line and spread himself well to save with his foot.

A pullback from the byline by Nuno Tavares was almost put into his own net by Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic and Gustav Isaksen's shot from distance went just wide of the upright and Lazio took a well-deserved lead in the 28th minute.

Adam Marusic had his shot palmed away by Maignan but the ball fell to Mattia Zaccagni in the six-yard box for an easy tap-in at the back post.

A clearly unhappy Milan manager Sergio Conceicao sent on Joao Felix for Yunus Musah but it was Lazio who came closest to scoring again with Zaccagni volleying just wide and the hosts were jeered off the pitch at the break.

Milan piled forward after the break, Felix firing over with a shot on the turn and Santiago Gimenez glanced a header just wide but their chances of a comeback were dealt a hammer blow in the 67th minute when Pavlovic was sent off.

The defender was shown a red card for a foul on Isaksen when Lazio launched a counter-attack but six minutes from the end Samuel Chukwueze powered a header past Ivan Provedel, getting on the end of a Rafael Leao cross.

Milan looked to have salvaged a point, until Maignan took down Isaksen in the box and Pedro converted from the spot to condemn Conceicao's side to a third successive league defeat.

Conceicao may have begun life at Milan with an Italian Super Cup success in January, but since then it has gone downhill with his side also exiting the Champions League to Feyenoord, and their bid to reach next year's edition now looks over.







