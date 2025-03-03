Efes-Maccabi EuroLeague game relocated to Latvia

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 32 game between Anadolu Efes and Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv has been relocated to Riga, Latvia, instead of Istanbul.

"The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 32 game between Anadolu Efes Istanbul and Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv will be played at Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The game will be played on Friday, March 28 at 19:30 local time, 17:30 GMT," EuroLeague said in a statement on Monday.

EuroLeague added that this decision was made after considering recommendations from both the Turkish and Israeli governments.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul basketball club said the game will be played abroad with spectators, in accordance with the security measures implemented by the authorities.

Efes are ranked 12th with 13 wins and 14 losses, while Maccabi are 17th with seven victories and 20 defeats.





