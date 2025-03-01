News Sports Leverkusen win 4-1 in Frankfurt ahead of CL duel with Munich

Bayer Leverkusen showcased their attacking prowess on Saturday, securing a resounding 4-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. A three-goal blitz in the first half set the stage for Leverkusen's dominant performance, sending a powerful message to their upcoming Champions League last 16 opponents, Bayern Munich.

Nathan Tella in the 26th, Nordi Mukiele in the 29th and Patrik Schick in the 33rd set Leverkusen on course, Frankfurt were back in the game from Hugo Ekitike in the 37th but Leverkusen clinched matters from Aleix Garcia in the 61st.



Leverkusen gave their coach Xabi Alonso a record extending 29th unbeaten league match in a row away from home as they moved back within eight points of leaders Bayern who won 3-1 at VfB Stuttgart on Friday.



Frankfurt remain third despite a second big defeat a week after a 4-0 humbling in Munich.









