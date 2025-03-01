News Sports Dortmund win to keep top four hopes alive; Mainz stun Leipzig

Serhou Guirassy scored as Borussia Dortmund boosted their slim top-four hopes with a 2-0 win at St Pauli on Saturday, while RB Leipzig's slide continued with a home loss to Mainz.

Serhou Guirassy in the 51st and Karim Adeyemi seven minutes later secured a second straight win for Dortmund which boosted morale for next week's Champions League last 16 match against French side Lille.



Mainz fell behind in Leipzig from Xavi Simons' second minute strike but Nadiem Amiri in the 52nd and Jonathan Burkardt in the 58th gave them a third straight victory.



Mainz also hit the post twice as they moved three points clear of Leipzig, who have just one victory from their last seven league matches, into fourth and the Champions League zone.



Dortmund, who thrashed Union Berlin 6-0 last week, are 10th, six points behind Mainz.



Elsewhere, Werder Bremen's recent misery continued with a 2-1 home defeat against Wolfsburg from Patrick Wimmer's brace, and Robin Hack also scored twice as Borussia Mönchengladbach won 3-0 at second last Heidenheim.



Hoffenheim got a vital 1-0 victory at Bochum in the lowlands from Tom Bischof as all five afternoon games were won by the visiting team.



Leaders Bayern Munich also won away, 3-1 at VfB Stuttgart, on Friday and are 11 points clear of champions Bayer Leverkusen, who visit third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.



