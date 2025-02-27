Mourinho gets four-match ban for 'monkeys' and referee blast

Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho was handed a four-match ban and fined more than 40,000 euros by the Turkish football federation on Thursday for comments he made after an explosive Istanbul derby against Galatasaray.

After Monday's game ended in a 0-0 stalemate, the 62-year-old Mourinho said the home bench had been "jumping like monkeys".

He also reportedly repeated his criticism of Turkish referees.

On Thursday the Turkish football federation (TFF) disciplinary council handed down a two-match suspension for his comments against the fourth referee and two additional matches for his blast at the Galatasaray bench.

They were judged "contrary to sporting ethics".

Mourinho, whose team trail leaders Galatasaray by six points in the table, was also fined just over 42,000 euros.









