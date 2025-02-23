Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona

A blistering first-half volley by Luka Modric and a late Vinicius Jr strike helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 home victory over Girona on Sunday, snapping a three-game winless run and moving the champions up to second place in LaLiga behind Barcelona.

Real took a while to settle into the match but gradually began to exert control before a clearance from a corner fell to Modric, whose sublime long-range volley arrowed into the top corner in the 41st minute.

The hosts' attackers kept the Girona defence busy throughout the game and combined for the second goal in the 83rd when Kylian Mbappe played through Vinicius, who poked his shot under Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Real's win lifted them to 54 points after 25 games, level with Barca, who beat Las Palmas 2-0 away on Saturday, but trailing on the head-to-head count. Atletico Madrid are third with 53 points after winning 3-0 at Valencia on Saturday.









