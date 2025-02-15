Leaders Bayern endure relentless Leverkusen pressure to earn goalless draw

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to survive some relentless pressing from champions Bayer Leverkusen to escape with a 0-0 draw in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday and maintain their eight-point advantage at the summit.

Leverkusen, in second place and desperate to cut Bayern's lead, completely outplayed the visitors in the first half, with their high pressing game wreaking havoc in the Bayern defence.

The hosts twice hit the woodwork through Jeremie Frimpong and Nathan Tella, with Florian Wirtz orchestrating almost every attack that kept their opponents pinned in their own half.

It was much of the same after the break, with Leverkusen pressing high and the Bavarians, who did not have a single effort towards goal for more than 70 minutes, working overtime in defence to keep the hosts at bay.

The result lifted Bayern to 55 points. Leverkusen, whose coach Xabi Alonso is now unbeaten against Bayern in his first six matches against them, are in second place on 47.









