Victor Nelsson joins Roma from Galatasaray with option to buy

Danish defender Victor Nelsson on Tuesday moved to Roma from Istanbul's Galatasaray with an option to buy.

"He has chosen the number 25 jersey. After Helge Bronee, Klaus Berggreen, Simon Kjaer and Rasmus Kristensen, he will be the fifth Danish player in the club's history," AS Roma said in a statement.

Galatasaray also said in a statement that Nelsson's contract has been extended until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Under the agreement, AS Roma will pay the Turkish team a €500,000 ($517,40) loan fee, and if the Italian club exercises the purchase option, they will pay €10 million to finalize the transfer.

The agreement also reportedly includes a conditional bonus of up to €2 million, which could be triggered based on certain performance-related criteria.

The 26-year-old player helped Galatasaray win back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles in 2023 and 2024.