Aston Villa close in on Marcus Rashford loan move

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.The 27-year-old has been frozen out at Old Trafford under new boss Ruben Amorim and is looking for a new club during the transfer window.Villa look set to offer him a way out and it is understood the Midlands club are closing in on an initial loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.Following the departures of Jhon Duran and Emiliano Buendia, Villa are looking for attacking reinforcements before Monday's transfer deadline.Villa boss Unai Emery personally targeted Rashford.The England forward has found himself sidelined by Amorim, who took charge during November following the departure of Erik ten Hag.Rashford has not played for the club since a 2-1 Europa League victory at Viktoria Plzen on December 12.Amorim has told Rashford he "has to change" if he is to have a future at Old Trafford.Villa are also interested in Chelsea's Joao Felix and Paris St Germain's Marco Asensio, but can only bring in players if it is financially viable.Some funds are available after Duran's exit to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr was confirmed on Friday in a deal which could be worth up to £71 million ($88 million).However, Emery has said Ollie Watkins is happy at the club and will not be leaving after Villa rejected a bid from Arsenal, reported to be in the region of £60 million, earlier this week.