Israel’s attacks destroy 79% of Gaza mosques, 3 churches

Israel has destroyed 79% of the mosques in the Gaza Strip and completely demolished three churches, the spokesperson for the enclave's Ministry of Endowments told Anadolu.

Ikrami Al-Mudallal said Israeli forces have also killed 255 clerics and imams affiliated with the ministry and detained 26 others.

"The targeting of mosques and places of worship by the occupation forces is a clear violation of all sanctities, international law, and human rights law," he said.

The Israeli army has also targeted 32 of Gaza's 60 cemeteries, completely destroying 14 and partially damaging 18, Al-Mudallal added.

- Historic sites destroyed

For centuries, Gaza has been a gateway between Asia and Africa, home to a diverse history of civilizations, cultures, and religions.

Since Israel launched its assault on Oct. 7, 2023, many of the enclave's historic mosques, temples, and churches have been reduced to rubble.

Among them is the Great Omari Mosque, the largest and oldest mosque in Gaza. The 1,400-year-old mosque's minaret was destroyed, and parts of the structure were severely damaged.

Other mosques damaged in the attacks include Sayed al-Hashim Mosque and Katib al-Wilaya Mosque.

Churches have also been targeted. Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church in Gaza and the third-oldest in the world, suffered damage, as did Holy Family Church.

The Ahli Baptist Church, located within the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, was also hit. An Israeli strike on the hospital and church on Oct. 17 killed about 500 people.

- Ongoing war, ceasefire deal

On Jan. 19, a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel took effect, initially set for 42 days, with negotiations continuing for subsequent phases. The agreement was mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with US support.

Since Oct. 7, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured over 111,000. More than 11,000 people remain missing.

The war has triggered one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern history, with widespread destruction and starvation claiming countless lives, particularly among children and the elderly.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.