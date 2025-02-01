Real Madrid fall at Espanyol as Atletico cut Liga gap

Real Madrid stumbled to a shock 1-0 defeat at struggling Espanyol on Sunday which left them leading La Liga by a single point.

Carlos Romero's 85th minute strike snatched victory for the relegation-battling hosts, provisionally 17th.

Atletico Madrid pulled within a point of Los Blancos with a 2-0 win against Mallorca earlier, ahead of next weekend's crunch derby clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid were left furious after Romero was only booked for a cynical foul on Kylian Mbappe before going on to net the winner.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side played far within themselves and did not do enough to take anything from what seemed on paper an inviting fixture.

"This win is so important for us, we had to suffer... we knew we had to do it in front of our fans," Romero told DAZN, before admitting he felt bad about his foul on Mbappe.

"I knew Kylian is impossible to stop when he's running, I stopped him how I could, it was a bit ugly.

"I didn't like doing it and I said sorry. That's it and there's no more to it."

Espanyol largely kept the Spanish and European champions at bay in the first half.

Real Madrid were dealt a blow when Antonio Rudiger limped off in the first half, with their Champions League play-off tie against Manchester City less than a fortnight away.

Vinicius Junior found the net with Madrid's only chance but it was ruled out after Mbappe was adjudged to have fouled his marker.

Jofre Carreras had a low shot saved by Thibaut Courtois at the other end on a rare Espanyol attack.

Madrid looked sharper at the start of the second half and Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia saved from Jude Bellingham and then Mbappe struck the post from a tight angle.

Los Blancos were furious when Romero was only booked for a cynical slide tackle from behind to hack down Mbappe as he broke over the halfway line.

Rodrygo jinked away from Romero before firing into the side netting and had another effort saved, while Garcia tipped away a vicious Mbappe strike as Madrid turned the screw.

The visitors were shocked by a swift Espanyol counter-attack which led to the breakthrough, with Omar El Hilali crossing for Romero to volley home at the back post.

Los Blancos did not create much danger in seven minutes of added time and Espanyol's fans celebrated with abandon when Mbappe lashed over a late effort to end the game.