NETANYAHU APPOINTS MAJOR GENERAL EYAL ZAMIR AS ISRAELS NEW ARMY CHIEF

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday appointed Major General Eyal Zamir as Israel's new army chief after the current top commander resigned last month, taking responsibility for failing to stop Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have agreed this evening on the appointment of Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir as the next Chief of Staff of the IDF (Israeli military)," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. Zamir replaces Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, who resigned in January.









