NETANYAHU APPOINTS MAJOR GENERAL EYAL ZAMIR AS ISRAELS NEW ARMY CHIEF

Netanyahu appoints Major General Eyal Zamir as Israel's new army chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Major General Eyal Zamir as Israel's new army chief on Saturday, following the resignation of the previous commander, who took responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published February 01,2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday appointed Major General Eyal Zamir as Israel's new army chief after the current top commander resigned last month, taking responsibility for failing to stop Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have agreed this evening on the appointment of Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir as the next Chief of Staff of the IDF (Israeli military)," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. Zamir replaces Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, who resigned in January.