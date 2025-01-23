Spurs see off Hoffenheim to boost automatic last 16 hopes

 Contact Us
Published January 23,2025
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min scored in each half to earn his side a 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs were quickly into their stride with James Maddison opening the scoring in the third minute with a deft finish from a long pass, and Son doubled the lead after 22 minutes.

Hoffenheim dominated the second half and their efforts paid off in the 68th minute when Anton Stach connected with a cross from a counter-attack and slid the ball home.

Yet the hosts' momentum was halted when Son scored with a low shot from an acute angle inside the box in the 77th minute.

Hoffenheim's David Mokwa headed in a cross from Andrej Kramaric in the 88th minute, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.