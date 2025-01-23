AC Milan defender Emerson facing two-month injury layoff

AC Milan defender Emerson has suffered a right calf injury, the Italian club said Thursday, with the Brazilian facing up to two months on the sidelines.

"Emerson Royal is suffering significant injury to his right calf," AC Milan said in a brief statement without specifying the duration of his absence.

According to Italian press reports this injury could sideline the 26-year-old for two months.

Emerson, who signed for Milan last summer from Tottenham for 15 million euros ($15.6m), was injured early in his team's Champions League 1-0 win over Girona midweek.

When he returns the Brazilian will face competition for the right-back position from English defender Kyle Walker.

The former Manchester City captain arrived in northern Italy on Thursday for a medical prior to his transfer.

Milan coach Sergio Conceiçao, however, will not be able to count on the England international for the next two matches, as the 34-year-old still has to sort out administrative formalities.

AC Milan are eighth in Serie A, 19 points behind leaders Napoli, but have won their last five Champions League matches and are assured of at least the knock-out phase play-offs.









