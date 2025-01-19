Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery

 Contact Us
Manchester United suffered a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Visiting winger Yankuba Minteh was instrumental in Brighton's victory, scoring one goal and setting up another. Manchester United's woes were compounded by a costly error from goalkeeper Andre Onana, which gifted Brighton a crucial goal.

Reuters SPORTS
Published January 19,2025
Manchester United endured a miserable 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday after visiting winger Yankuba Minteh scored one goal and created another, with the hosts not helped by a howler from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter were also on the scoresheet in the second half for Brighton, who also had a goal from Joao Pedro ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty for United to level the score at 1-1 at halftime but, after Brighton took the lead for the second time, Onana spilled a routine gather from a low cross into the box, allowing Rutter to tap home the loose ball.

Brighton climb to ninth place with 34 points, four points off the top four. United are 13th on 26 also from 22 games.