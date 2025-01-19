Illegal Israeli settlers attack West Bank town to disrupt celebrations for Palestinian prisoners' release

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, on Sunday evening, ostensibly to disrupt celebrations in several towns over the expected release of 90 Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The illegal settlers attacked the northern outskirts of the town, setting fire to four Palestinian vehicles, and pelting stones at four houses, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The eyewitnesses added that "the town's residents gathered to repel the settlers' assault without any intervention from the army and without any reported injuries."

Meanwhile, hundreds of families of Palestinian prisoners gathered near Israel's Ofer Prison in the central West Bank, awaiting the release of 90 prisoners, most of them women and children, as part of the first phase of the agreement, amid celebratory atmospheres, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours' delay due to Israeli accusations of Hamas delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start at 8.30 a.m. local time.

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 110,700 others injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





