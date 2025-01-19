Video app TikTok back online in the US after Trump weighs in

The short video platform TikTok returned for users in the United States on Sunday after comments from President-elect Donald Trump, only hours after the company shut down access to the app in the country.Trump, who is set to take office on Monday, said in a post on his own Truth Social platform that he would issue an executive order reinstating the TikTok platform in the US.The popular app blocked access for US-based users earlier on Sunday as a new US law was set to take effect that mandates TikTok either be sold by its current Chinese owners, Bytedance, or else be banned in the country."I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," Trump said."The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order," he added.