'Seize the momentum' for Palestinian state at peace with Israel: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the momentum created by the Gaza truce should be used to work toward a Palestinian state living at peace with Israel.

"We should seize on the momentum to commit to a Palestinian state that can coexist with the State of Israel," Scholz wrote on the X social media platform. Gaza's civilian population has "suffered enormously" during the war and their future "also concerns us", he added.

"Finally the guns have fallen silent. Finally, the Israeli hostages are freed. But now, more humanitarian aid must quickly get to Gaza", Scholz said.









