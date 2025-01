Juventus beat Milan 2-0 to move into top four

Second-half goals by Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah earned Juventus a 2-0 home win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday to lift the hosts into the top four.

Forward Mbangula gave Juve the lead just before the hour mark with a curled first-time shot that went in off the crossbar.

Midfielder Weah doubled the advantage in the 64th minute, netting a low shot inside the far post following a solo run.

Juventus moved up to fourth spot on 37 points. Milan are eighth with 31 points and a game in hand.