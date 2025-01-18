Erdoğan vows to resolve issue of PKK/YPG terror group in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to rooting out terror groups in neighboring Syria, while outlining a vision of regional unity, peace, and self-determination.

"We have zero tolerance for the YPG terrorist organization, which occupies one-third of the country (Syria). We will soon take steps to resolve this issue once and for all," Erdoğan said at a provincial event of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the southern city of Mersin. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

He also emphasized Türkiye's determination to thwart any plans that threaten regional stability, vowing to "disarm or eliminate terrorist organizations" seeking to implement new scenarios related to Syria.

"The era of those who have freely roamed this region for the past century with a divide-and-rule policy is over," he added.

The Turkish president further emphasized the importance of empowering the region's indigenous populations. "From now on, the future of the region will be determined by its ancient peoples, and all decisions regarding natural resources will remain under the authority of the region's true owners.

"No matter what anyone says, the century-old game is being disrupted. The winds of brotherhood and peace are blowing in our region, opening the doors to a new era of prosperity."

Erdoğan declared that the time has come for new aspirations and actions, emphasizing Türkiye's desire for "regional stability, security, peace, and prosperity."

The terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the situation in post-Assad Syria to accelerate efforts to establish a "terrorist corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.