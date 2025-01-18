News World Houthis to end attacks on Israel after Gaza ceasefire

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement announced on Saturday that the group intends to halt attacks on Israel once the ceasefire in Gaza is implemented. In an interview with Al Jazeera, a high-ranking Houthi representative expressed the armed group's support for the ceasefire.

The Houthi movement in Yemen plans to cease its attacks on Israel once the ceasefire in Gaza takes effect, a spokesman for the Iran-backed group said on Saturday.



A high-ranking Houthi representative told broadcaster Al Jazeera that the armed resistance group supports the ceasefire.



He said the Houthis would also end attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea, provided the United States and Britain stop attacking targets in Yemen.



The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, previously said that attacks against Israel would resume if the ceasefire is not respected.



According to mediator Qatar, the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is due to begin at 8:30 am (0630 GMT) on Sunday.



Since the start of the conflict in Gaza, the Houthi movement has repeatedly attacked Israel and international merchant ships in support of Hamas.



In response, Israel, the US and Britain have repeatedly attacked Houthi targets in Yemen.













